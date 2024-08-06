Connect with us

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sing’Oei roots for firm regulation of protests on account of economic cost

Sing’Oei highlighted the destructive aftermath of anti-government protests, which significantly affected property and businesses, with the private sector bearing the brunt of the losses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has called for the regulation of protests in Kenya citing the economic impact of recent demonstrations.

“Part of the reason to regulate and firmly deal with violent and chaotic protests is that protestors do not internalize the cost of their actions. This cost [is] transferred and borne by someone else, the private sector,” he stated in a comment on Tuesday.

“Like pollution, violent protests must [be] regulated before they cause irremediable public cost,” he explained.

Sing’Oei made the comments against the backdrop of the latest Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) released by Stanbic Bank on Monday, which revealed a sharp decline in private sector activity in Kenya.

The report attributed the slowdown to countrywide protests led by Gen Zs, which disrupted business operations.

Economic decline

The PMI showed that Kenya’s business activity index fell to 43.1 per cent in July from 47.2 percent in June.

“The July PMI is a fair representation of business activity during the month. Private sector business activity deteriorated, reflecting ongoing demonstrations and unrest in parts of Kenya for some weeks now, discouraging output and new orders,” said Standard Bank Economist Christopher Legilisho.

“Business operations [were] disrupted, and customers delayed spending decisions due to the uncertainty,” he explained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sing’Oei’s comments are join a list of proposals to firm up provisions under the Public Order Act which requires citizens planning protests to notify police in charge of a jurisdication of their intentions.

“Any person intending to convene a public meeting or a public procession shall notify the regulating officer of such intent at least three days but not more than fourteen days before the proposed date of the public meeting or procession,” Section 5(2) reads.

In June, Mbeere North lawmaker Geoffrey Ruku sponsored the Assembly and Demonstration Bill, 2024, which aimed to outline the conduct of demonstrations, including possible prohibitions.

However, the bill was withdrawn in the weeks leading up to the invasion of Parliament on June 25 at the height of Gen Z-led protests.

Under Article 37, the Constitution grants citizens the right to peaceful assembly.

However, recent unrest has sparked a debate on whether more stringent regulations are necessary to mitigate the economic impact of violent protests.

In this article:, , , ,
