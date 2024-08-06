Sifuna Denies Azimio Disunity Amid Leadership Wranges After Changes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has denied claims of political fragmentation within the Azimio La Umoja Coalition, stating that the affiliate parties are united despite reports of disagreements over recent changes in house leadership.

Sifuna said that the Opposition Coalition, led by Raila Odinga, had a successful parliamentary group meeting which endorsed Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as Minority Leader and Suba North MP Mille Mabona as Deputy Whip.

The position became vacant after President William Ruto nominated Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi as Energy Cabinet Secretary. Mohammed has been the Minority Whip.

“We had a successful Parliamentary group meeting today despite media reports spreading rumours that affiliate parties within Azimio are opposed to the leadership changes. All affiliate parties within ODM are united,” Sifuna said during a press briefing in Parliament.

Talks of disunity within the Opposition outfit emerged after President Ruto nominated ODM’s top leaders for Cabinet positions.

Affiliate parties led by Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Peter Munya (PNU), Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-Kenya), and Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee) have pushed for the exit of the Raila Odinga-led party from the Opposition.

Sifuna noted that top-ranking officials within the Wiper Party, including National Assembly Deputy Minority Party Leader Robert Mbui and Senate Deputy Minority Leader Enock Wambua, were in attendance.

“We want to thank the constituent parties of Azimio for endorsing the proposal by ODM to have Hon Millie and Hon Junet take up the leadership positions. There’s no disagreement within Azimio given the unity demonstrated today,” Sifuna stated.

The Central Management Committee settled on Mohamed as the Minority Leader, Odhiambo for the role of Minority Whip, Caleb Amisi to take up the role of Chair Public Accounts Committee, and Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo to take up the seat of Vice Chair.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author