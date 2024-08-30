Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Siaya Law Courts. /CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Siaya court slaps terror convict with 20-year jail term

The court convicted George Oluoch Awiti, alias Abdul Bnajib Mohamed, on multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist group, collection of terrorism-related information, and possession of articles related to terrorist acts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 — A Siaya court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for his involvement in terrorist activities, in violation of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2022.

Senior Principal Magistrate Lseter Simiyu of the Siaya Law Court convicted George Oluoch Awiti, alias Abdul Bnajib Mohamed, on multiple charges, including membership in a terrorist group, collection of terrorism-related information, and possession of articles related to terrorist acts.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Thursday the sentencing followed the presentation of a strong case by its lawyers.

“The prosecution, led by Soita Evans China, presented compelling evidence, including testimonies from three key witnesses and forensic analysis of Awiti’s mobile phone, SIM card, and a compact disk containing extremist material,” the ODPP stated.

The ODPP further revealed that the evidence included audio and video recordings that portrayed figures such as Aboud Rogo and Osama Bin Laden as martyrs.

The materials also encouraged jihad in Somalia and incited disobedience against the Kenyan government.

The extremist materials promised rewards for those engaging in jihad and urged patience among prisoners.

“After reviewing the evidence and submissions, Justice Simiyu found Awiti guilty on all counts,” the ODPP said.

Awiti was sentenced to 10 years for membership in a terrorist group, 10 years for the collection of information, and 10 years for possession of related articles.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The sentences for the second and third counts will run concurrently, resulting in a total of 20 years of imprisonment.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto advocates for win-win formula in elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has advocated for a win-win formula in elections during his Nyanza tour. The head of state...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Joho pledges govt support for small-scale miners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has pledged robust government support for small-scale miners in Nyanza and...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ngilu summoned over Kicotec financial woes

Ngilu has been summoned to appear next month alongside the former top management officials

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SRC says public wage bill down by 4.9pc in last 6 years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has revealed a significant reduction in the public wage bill over the past...

20 hours ago

County News

Mombasa Cement CEO Hasmukh Patel dies after short illness

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Patel, the owner of Mombasa Cement, passed on while being rushed to a private hospital in Nyali. Tudor MCA...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto forms selection panels for SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC chair, members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – President William Ruto has formed selection panels for the recruitment of Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Commission on...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Bitok rules out mandatory Maisha Card registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29-The government will not compel Kenyans to register for the new Maisha Card and will not tie its acquisition to the...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sentencing of Lenolkulal, 10 others set for 3.30pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Anti-Corruption court will at 3.30pm deliver the sentence to be served by former Samburu Goveror Moses Lenolkulal and...

21 hours ago