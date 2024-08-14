Senate Plenary to investigate proposed removal of Mwangaza from office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is set to appear before the Senate plenary for the third time in two years, following a decision by senators to prosecute the latest impeachment motion against her before the full house.

The Senate, in a vote, opted to consider the impeachment grounds through plenary rather than a special committee, with five out of the 11 proposed senators voting against the committee approach. The senators who voted in favor of the plenary route were Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Karen Nyamu (Nominated), Eddy Oketch (Migori), and Betty Montet (Nominated).

A special sitting of the Senate has been scheduled for August 19th and 20th to deliberate on the charges against Governor Mwangaza. The Meru County Assembly has been notified and is expected to file its responses by August 18th.

“The motion for a special committee has been defeated. As a result, the Senate will investigate the grounds for Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s removal through a plenary session,” Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced.

Senator Sigei, who was among those proposed to sit on the Special Committee, supported the plenary approach, arguing that it would avoid any improper perceptions surrounding the investigation.

“We need to address this matter through plenary to dispel any allegations and insinuations regarding this impeachment process,” he stated.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina echoed this sentiment, noting that the impeachment issue had already sparked negative speculation. He emphasized that a plenary session would ensure transparency by opening the proceedings to the public.

“There’s been a lot of sensationalism surrounding this impeachment. If we leave it to a committee, it could be seen as a secretive effort to save the governor,” Ole Kina argued.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua warned that if the matter were handled by a committee, the impeachment could be stifled before reaching the full house.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I support the plenary approach so that the public can witness the proceedings live. If handled by a committee, the motion might fail to make it to the floor,” Kinyua explained.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, drawing on her experience, stressed that serious matters such as this should be handled in plenary. She argued that this approach would ensure that the public remains informed and engaged.

“This issue is very serious and affects the people of Meru. If we go the plenary way, people will see what’s happening. If it’s handled by a committee, it might not be as transparent,” Dullo stated.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu emphasized the gravity of the charges against the Meru Governor, pointing out that this was the third impeachment motion forwarded to the Senate.

“This is a significant issue, too weighty to be left to just 11 people. Even the committee members themselves are advocating for the plenary approach,” Methu noted.

Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma echoed the call for transparency, insisting that the plenary approach would ensure that justice is served.

“This matter should be handled through plenary because it is more serious than we might think. Transparency is key, and all senators must be prepared to deliver justice,” Mumma said.

However, Senate Deputy Minority Whip Edwin Sifuna supported the committee approach, arguing that it would allow for a more detailed investigation.

“The Senate is on recess, and members have other commitments. It’s not fair to drag them here for this. A committee would allow for thorough cross-examination of witnesses,” Sifuna argued.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi supported the committee approach as well, suggesting that it would lead to more robust recommendations, possibly preventing future impeachments of county leaders.

“The outcome of a committee report usually goes beyond just deciding on impeachment. The situation in Meru requires serious thought, and a committee might even recommend the dissolution of the county,” Osotsi stated.

Governor Mwangaza faces multiple accusations, including gross violations of the Constitution of Kenya, national and county laws, and abuse of office. She is accused of, among other things, illegally revoking the appointment of the Secretary of the Meru County Public Service Board, misleading the public about funds raised through a Paybill number, and making irregular payments of emergency call allowances to doctors.

Additional charges include the failure to appoint required board chairpersons, ignoring recommendations to dismiss certain county officials, and using a manual payroll system to make unauthorized payments. The governor is also accused of employing an excessively large personal staff, significantly increasing the county’s wage bill beyond the legal limit.

About The Author