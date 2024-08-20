Senate endorses nomination of Douglas Kanja as IG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Senators have approved the nomination of Douglas Kanja to become the next Inspector General following his vetting by a joint parliamentary committee.

The President William Ruto’s nominee now awaits approval from the National Assembly before taking the helm at the National Police Service (NPS).

The joint committee of National Assembly Administration and Internal Security and Senate Internal Security, Defence and Foreign Relations vetted and approved Kanja.

Baringo Senator William Cheptumo who chairs the Senate Internal Security and Defence Committee moved the motion which was unanimously endorsed by senators.

“Committees having considered the suitability, competence, experience and integrity of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW following the approval process, and taking into account its observations and findings,” he stated.

“And pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution, Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, (Cap. 7F), the National Police Service Act, (Cap. 84), the National Assembly Standing Orders and the Senate Standing Orders, recommend that Parliament approves the nomination of Mr. Douglas Kanja Kirocho, CBS, OGW for appointment as the Inspector-General of the National Police Service.”

Supporting the motion,Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni urged Kanja to curtail the impunity by police officers hiding their faces while arresting suspects saying its against the law.

“Why should the police arrest people while hiding their faces? Are they thugs? Anybody arresting me, I should be able to know who that person is, I should have a right to inform my lawyer. I want Kenyans to be arrested the way Senator Mandago was arrested,”he said.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige emphasized since the Inspector General nominee promised to enhance the rule law,the security agencies should move away from excessive use of force during protests.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I hope the new IG will take note of the court ruling that has pronounced itself clearly about using live bullets, about police in civilian clothing and masked officers. These kind of things cannot continue in the Republic of Kenya, we’re not a banana republic and I hope this will be prioritized by the new IG,”Asige stated.

Mandera Senator Mohammed Chute called upon Kanja once approved to focus on boosting police welfare especially in the housing sector decrying that Security Officers are living in deplorable conditions.

“What I want to ask Kanja to do immediately he’s confirmed, he must look at the police housing. If you go to industrial area police station today, the way these police officers live, I’ll tell you today, they are not living like human beings,”Chute said.

Kanja will be sworn into office once the National Assembly which is on recess approves him for the position.

The position fell vacant after the former Inspector General Japhet Koome resigned after criticism of officers’ conduct during recent antigovernment demonstrations in which dozens of protesters were killed.

President William Ruto said in a statement that he had “accepted the resignation” of Koome, who has served in the role since November 2022.

About The Author