Section of Azimio leaders rally behind Kalonzo as they disown Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – A section of Azimio One Kenya Coalition leaders have rallied behind Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to take up the stewardship of the outfit after senior leaders in the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) were appointed to President William Ruto’s cabinet.

Speaking in Embu, the team that included Musyoka, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Party’s Jeremiah Kioni, affirmed they have embarked on preparing a formidable strategy to employ in the 2027 General Elections.

The team further indicated that Azimio would not fold or join the government should Raila’s bid to become the next Africa Union Commission Chairperson materialise.

“Thank you Embu Gen Z and Millennials who came out in large numbers in protest against the punitive anti-people Finance Bill, 2024. Because of your brave acts Kenya will not be the same again. We have a lot of work to do and we will do it as the official opposition,” Musyoka indicated.

Kioni also indicated that the team will continue to work without Odinga since he has defined his own path.

“I can clearly say that Raila has decided to go to AU, we wish him well, we are not going to work without him,” he stated. “We are not going to AU with Raila we shall remain here in Kenya and remain united with Kenyans to ensure that all is well.”

Kioni said that although some opposition figures have joined the Kenya Kwanza government, those around Kalonzo will stand up to be counted.

“We shall remain with those who are crying that the country is headed in the wrong direction, it is not in doubt where we are going because the leader of Azimio is with us here and is Kalonzo Musyoka,” he said.

Kalonzo said Azimio is determined and clear about where the coalition is going, refuting claims of facing dilemmas.

