SDGs Kenya Forum, KNBS formalize partnership to enhance data ecosystem for Sustainable Development

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Kenya Forum and the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the quality and comprehensiveness of data for SDG reporting.

The partnership aims to bridge critical data gaps and promote the use of Citizen-Generated Data (CGD) alongside official statistics, ensuring more accurate and inclusive reporting on Kenya’s progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Dr. Macdonald Obudho, Director General of KNBS, emphasized the importance of the collaboration.

“The MoU demonstrates our commitment to working together to improve data availability, usage, and quality for sustainable development. The MoU will enable us to harness the strength of both institutions, creating a robust and inclusive data ecosystem that supports evidence-based policy formulation and decision-making in Kenya,” he said.

The SDGs Kenya Forum, a platform dedicated to advancing the 2030 Agenda, is pivotal in coordinating efforts among Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), government entities, the private sector, academia, media, and development partners.

The Forum has strongly advocated for the inclusion of CGD in national reporting, recognizing its potential to provide insights from marginalized and hard-to-reach communities often underrepresented in official statistics.

Florence Syevuo, Executive Director of the SDGs Kenya Forum, highlighted the significance of the partnership during her remarks.

“Today, as we formalize our journey through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, we are taking a decisive step towards strengthening our collaboration, reaffirming our commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of data for sustainable development,” she said.

The SDGs Kenya Forum is a conduit for structured and coordinated engagement with civil society organizations. We believe that civil society or government alone cannot achieve sustainable development goals. We all have a role, and we need to come together.”

Syevuo elaborated on the Forum’s mission, stating, “The Forum champions citizen-generated data to supplement official statistics, ensuring comprehensive and quality reporting for Voluntary National Reviews. We need to ensure that we are not leaving communities behind; we are not leaving citizens behind. How do we combine all data in the national statistical system for the bigger picture?”

The SDGs Kenya Forum and KNBS collaboration is driven by the need to address persistent data gaps in Kenya’s SDG reporting.

Despite ongoing efforts, some critical areas lack sufficient official data, particularly those involving marginalized groups.

Including CGD will enrich the national data landscape, ensuring that all voices are heard in national and global SDG reports.

By combining the strengths of both organizations, the partnership aims to foster an inclusive data ecosystem that supports the formulation of evidence-based policies and decisions.

This will enhance the quality of SDG reporting and contribute to more effective and equitable development outcomes across the country.

The key outcomes of this partnership include a signed MoU between the two organizations and a joint action plan detailing the collaborative activities and initiatives for data improvement.

These initiatives will lay the groundwork for more accurate and inclusive SDG reporting in Kenya, setting a precedent for other countries seeking to enhance their data ecosystems.

The formalization of the partnership marks a significant step forward in Kenya’s efforts to achieve the SDGs by 2030, demonstrating the critical role of data in driving sustainable development

