Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja/FILE

Sakaja Unveils Plan to Address Legal Bills and Strengthen City Hall’s Legal Services

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 28 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a strategic initiative to address the issue of pending legal bills by creating employment opportunities for 46 lawyers, who will be stationed at City Hall.

These lawyers will be on fixed salaries to provide legal services for the county, a move aimed at reducing unnecessary and inflated legal fees.

Governor Sakaja revealed this plan during a meeting with the Council Members of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Branch, held this morning at City Hall.

He emphasized that the expertise of the LSK members would be instrumental in defining the legal framework for public-private partnerships, particularly in relation to the City Court at City Hall, which is slated for an upgrade in its ICT infrastructure.

“We have a plan to enhance the ICT infrastructure at our City Court to achieve significant milestones in the delivery of justice,” Governor Sakaja stated. “This will ensure that minor cases are resolved swiftly, providing timely justice without unnecessary delays.”

The LSK Nairobi Branch, led by Chairman Eric Kivuva, discussed various ways in which the two institutions can collaborate to enhance legal services for Nairobi’s residents.

These include joint efforts in developing specialized training programs, participation in Legal Aid initiatives, involvement in the legislative process, and partnerships during the Annual LSK Conference and other society activities.

Governor Sakaja also took the opportunity to congratulate Mr. Kivuva and the newly elected LSK Council Members, who will lead the branch for the next two years.

The meeting also saw the presentation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions, laying the groundwork for a strong working relationship in the provision of legal services.

The LSK council members expressed their gratitude to Governor Sakaja’s administration for the rates waiver granted by the Nairobi City County government, which they acknowledged as a significant support to their operations.

