Governor Johnson Sakaja/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja says City Hall to support those affected by Toi Market fire

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja now says City Hall will support over 2,000 traders affected by the Toi Market fire where 4 people were killed.

In a statement, while condoling with those affected the Governor indicated that nothing will stop the county leadership from supporting its people.

His statement comes shortly after he was pelted with stones by angry traders as he visited Toi Market in Kibra where four people died in a dawn blaze that razed structures there.

Sakaja had visited the scene when he was unceremoniously welcomed by the residents who pelted stones at him prompting him to flee.

He was escorted from the scene by members of his security who shielded him as stones were being thrown at them.

The early morning blaze affected affected over 2,000 traders with preliminary investigations indicating an electrical fault as the cause of the fire.

Fire fighters from Nairobi County Government arrived hours later as the fire spread fast and helped to control it.

The market is popular with among others foodstuffs and second hand clothes.

In June last year, the entire market was razed down in a tragic incident and there have been calls to find a solution to such incidents.

