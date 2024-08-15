Sakaja roots for youth inclusion, lauds Gen Z-led clamour for reforms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has praised the younger generation, particularly Gen Zs and Millennials, for their progressive stance on national reforms and their embrace of a tribeless identity.

The Governor expressed his admiration for young Kenyans who continue to fight for their rights and advocate for change.

Speaking at the Africa Youth Forum 2024 in Nairobi on Thursday, Sakaja emphasized the importance of including the youth in government decision making processes.

“The young people of Kenya, the Millennials and Gen Zs, are not begging to be heard. If they are not on the table, there is no table,” he declared, underlining the critical role that the youth play in shaping the nation’s future.

Sakaja further elaborated on the need for direct engagement with young people, rather than relying solely on institutional dialogues.

“Institutions don’t talk to institutions. It is the people who talk to people. We must listen, we must have discussions with our young people,” he stated.

In a bid to foster this engagement, Sakaja revealed that he has adopted a co-creation model that places young people at the heart of the decision-making process.

“Sometimes it’s important to listen and have respect in meaningful engagement. As a leader, I have changed the model of engaging young people to a co-creating model, putting them at the centre of the decision-making process,” he said.

The governor’s remarks come at a time when there is growing momentum among Kenya’s youth for greater involvement in governance and policy-making, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive and participatory approach in the country’s leadership.

