Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sakaja said City Hall would work to ensure the revocation of fake titles following concerns over repeated market fires blamed on grabbers/City Hall

CITY HALL

Sakaja pledges perimeter wall around Toi, bids revocation of fake titles

The city chief said City Hall had set aside Sh100 million to help with the reconstruction of the market.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Saturday announced the planned construction of a perimeter wall around Kibra’s Toi market following a suspected arson attack.

He also said City Hall would work to ensure the revocation of fake titles following concerns over repeated market fires blamed on grabbers.

The city chief said City Hall had set aside Sh100 million to help with the reconstruction of the market.

Sakaja, who spoke at a rally in Kibra, pledged decisive action to support the recovery of the market following a devastating fire that tore through the market on August 3. 

The fire, which resulted in the loss of four lives and substantial property damage, prompted Governor Sakaja to step up with immediate relief measures to supplement long-term plans for reconstruction.

Sakaja announced a donation of 5,000 iron sheets to aid affected traders. The Governor also revealed a three-month waiver on daily market charges to help traders recover from their losses.

“Due to the fire loss, I have directed that you will not pay daily charges for three months to recover from the loss,” he said.

The construction of the perimeter wall and the market is set to begin immediately in what Sakaja said is a journey to back to normalcy.

The inferno on August 3 killed four people who perished while trying to salvage their stock. The fire impacted over 2,000 traders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police belive the fire started at around 4 am with preliminary investigations pointing to an electric fault as the probable cause.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CITY HALL

Sakaja reshuffles City Hall Cabinet, replaces County Secretary

Analo retained his substantive role as Chief Officer of Urban Planning and Development.

5 days ago

CITY HALL

7 additional Dishi Na County kitchens on track ahead of third term: Sakaja

The construction of additional kitchens, City Hall said, highlights the county's commitment to eradicating hunger among school children.

July 31, 2024

CITY HALL

City Hall’s youngest executive sights staff welfare, customer satisfaction in health reform plan

Suzanne Silantoi, named Health CECM in the City Hall Cabinet in July 2023 at the age of 29, says effective delivery of healthcare requires...

July 30, 2024

Capital Illustrated

Capital Illustrated: Inside Sakaja’s Sh43.6bn budget

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja signed into law the Sh43.6 billion budget for the 2024/2025 Financial Year prioritising decentralisation of city services.

July 9, 2024

County News

Sakaja invites Senate to probe Sh15bn debt by defunct NMS

Senators expressed concerns about the concentration of NMS tenders among a few companies.

July 4, 2024

County News

City Hall to bear morgue, hospital expenses from Tuesday riot as 12 lay dead

Silantoi said City Hall had confirmed six bodies at City Mortuary and a similar number at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

June 26, 2024

County News

Sakaja-allied delegates storm UDA hq over delayed Chairmanship vote

Delegates allied to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed frustration over repeated postponements during a protest at Hustler Centre on Friday/COURTESY

June 22, 2024

County News

Sakaja breaks ground for Sh277mn Kihumbuini Stadium

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Sakaja emphasized that the stadium will be built to international standards to enhance soccer in Nairobi.

June 20, 2024