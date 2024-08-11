Sakaja pledges perimeter wall around Toi, bids revocation of fake titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Saturday announced the planned construction of a perimeter wall around Kibra’s Toi market following a suspected arson attack.

He also said City Hall would work to ensure the revocation of fake titles following concerns over repeated market fires blamed on grabbers.

The city chief said City Hall had set aside Sh100 million to help with the reconstruction of the market.

Sakaja, who spoke at a rally in Kibra, pledged decisive action to support the recovery of the market following a devastating fire that tore through the market on August 3. Together. We build. Asateni Toi, Kibra. pic.twitter.com/Of3p8k9Lwx— Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) August 10, 2024

The fire, which resulted in the loss of four lives and substantial property damage, prompted Governor Sakaja to step up with immediate relief measures to supplement long-term plans for reconstruction.

Sakaja announced a donation of 5,000 iron sheets to aid affected traders. The Governor also revealed a three-month waiver on daily market charges to help traders recover from their losses.

“Due to the fire loss, I have directed that you will not pay daily charges for three months to recover from the loss,” he said.

The construction of the perimeter wall and the market is set to begin immediately in what Sakaja said is a journey to back to normalcy.

The inferno on August 3 killed four people who perished while trying to salvage their stock. The fire impacted over 2,000 traders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police belive the fire started at around 4 am with preliminary investigations pointing to an electric fault as the probable cause.

About The Author