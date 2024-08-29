Sakaja pledges 20 modern markets in Nairobi by 2027 to boost trade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has committed that his administration will deliver 20 modern markets by 2027 to boost trade.

The complete markets are Mwariro Market, Westlands market, Karandini market, Gikomba market, and Kangundo road market while more are under construction including Mutuini, Kahawa West among others.

He said his administration is committed to supporting businesses by operationalizing all stalled and incomplete markets, and constructing new modern markets.

Markets such as Mwariro, located in Kariokor, Starehe constituency and Westlands market, located in Westlands Constituency can accommodate more than 3,000 traders and have ample parking.

The markets have new-look ablution blocks, modern stalls, parking areas, and also link roads for improved accessibility. The ample parking spaces in the markets are also upgraded to ensure that there is enough capacity for farmers and customers to come and deliver or buy their products in the market.

Governor Sakaja’s administration is committed to delivering 20 markets to Nairobi residents within five years.

The new modern markets being constructed by the Nairobi county are expected to have unlimited water supply, sufficient parking, affordability of items, ease in accessing food and other merchandise, job opportunities, conducive working environment with sufficient lighting and adequate ventilation to prevent fire and security to enable 24 hour operations.

” I thank Governor Sakaja and the area mca Hon Clement Kamaru, For giving us opportunity to construct Kahawa West market market, I’m now able to feed my family, and ensuring I’m able to pay education fees for my school going children. ” Lewis Maina , Carpenter, Kahawa West Market, Kahawa West resident.

The newly constructed modern markets will contain among other amenities, a cold room, space for fresh produce & mali mali traders, Kitchen, washrooms, an ICT hub, daycares, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) installations, social hall and ramp for easy access by Persons Living with Disabilities.

The Nairobi city county government announced plans to expand the daycare program to other markets, including Kahawa West market, Mutuini market, and Kangundo market along Kangundo road, as the county continues to develop and open new markets, currently, the daycare services program is operational in Mwariro market and Gikomba market, serving over 70 young kids enhancing the increased traders income generation and the county government revenue collection increase.

“These daycares in our markets program has been widely welcomed in the markets traders. Where Nairobi County government has provided us with space in every market, which has significantly improved trade for mothers who no longer have to worry about their children but concentrate on running the business. ” Peninah Ndegwah, Managing Director of Wow Mom, Kenya.

Currently, Nairobi has built-up markets and open-air markets which include Muthurwa market, Jericho market, fish market Gikomba, Wakulima market, Uhuru market, City park market, Toi Market and two markets which are along Landhies Road, and Kayole Spine Road in Embakasi which creates opportunities for the city residents to have a decent place to earn a living from with dignity and order.

Open-air markets provide a means of livelihood for a majority of the city population. The upgrade of the markets enables many more Nairobians to venture into the market.

The county government of Nairobi constructed modern kiosks that are neat, rent-friendly, and equipped with essential facilities such as electricity and dustbins, which offer a stark contrast to the chaotic and hazardous street hawking that was prevalent before this initiative.

Additionally, they rehabilitated designated back lanes in the central business district with Sheds and the introduction of pop-up markets for informal traders, which ushered in a new era of doing business within the Nairobi county.

This transformation has ensured easy access for customers without the hassle of navigating crowded streets, creating an appealing environment that attracts a substantial number of potential buyers.

