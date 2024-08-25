Sakaja pleads with teachers to call off planned strike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has called on teachers not to go on with their planned strike ahead of schools re-opening for the third term tomorrow.

The governor said the strike will paralyze learning, especially for candidates expected to sit for their final exams.

He was speaking during the homecoming ceremony of the newly appointed Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya in Kakamega. Sakaja also asked COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli to intervene for cancellation of teachers intended strike.

“I request the teacher unions to consider having teachers back in class. Schools are opening opening on Monday for the third term, I plead with teachers not to go on strike and give the newly appointed cabinet time to factor their salary increment through parliament,” said Governor Sakaja Johnson.

Talks between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), and Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) this week ended in a stalemate as parties failed to agree.

