Sakaja pelted with stones during Toi market visit after fire kills 4 people

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was on Saturday pelted with stones as he visited Toi Market in Kibra after four people died after a fire razed structures there.
Popular
More on Capital News
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya’s now says his net worth grew by Sh38 million during his 21-month tenure...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Six individuals suspected to be involved in altering land documents have been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Au 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified that it has not barred any Cabinet Secretary nominees from seeking...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 3 – Trade Cabinet Secretary nominee Salim Mvurya has denied claims that during his 21-month tenure as Cabinet Secretary Blue Economy...
NATIONAL NEWS
Mbadi emphasized that IMF agreement with the country involved conditions on revenue raising mechanisms which is integral in accessing loan facilities.
NATIONAL NEWS
Mbadi disapproved the current modus operandi of the government where taxpayers are left in the dark on the debt status
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – A gun dealer who escaped from from Karen police station, Nairobi as police booked him following the discovery of...
NATIONAL NEWS
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Four people have been killed in a fire that razed Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi on Saturday morning. They...