CITY HALL

Sakaja compensates Woodley estate residents with Sh900,000 each ahead of modernisation program

The new development will be named “300 Woodley Village.”

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 20 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has compensated Woodley estate residents with Sh900,000 each for 43 units to pave way for a 1,900-house development in a major modernization program.

“This is a significant step in making Nairobi a great city. We are replacing the existing 43 units with modern housing that will serve more people in a better environment,” Sakaja said.

The redevelopment will begin with the construction of the new units on 10 acres within Woodley Estate’s 100-acre land.

The project aims to enhance the living conditions of Nairobi residents by providing them with better housing in a more modern environment.

The Sh900,000 to each of the current residents will help them relocate temporarily.

Governor Sakaja assured the residents that they would be the first to occupy the new units once construction is completed.

“This is the first time the government is offering such a compensation package. You will not only receive Sh900,000 but also be the first to be considered for ownership of the new homes,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja also directed the County Executive Committee (CEC) in charge of urban and housing renewal to ensure the project’s success, with plans to replicate the model in other areas such as Bondeni, Lumumba, and Kariobangi.

“As we embark on this project, it must be completed on time and serve as a model for other regions,” Sakaja added.

Sakaja said the transformation of Woodley Estate is expected to set a precedent for future urban renewal projects across Nairobi, signaling a new era of modern housing development in the city.

