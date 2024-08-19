Safaricom introduces charges for reverse call service on third attempt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 –Safaricom has announced a new change to its reverse call service, introducing a fee for customers who use the service more than twice in a single day.

The telco revised the terms and conditions for the popular service, which previously allowed unlimited free reverse calls.

According to the new terms, customers will still enjoy the service free of charge for the first two reverse call requests within a day.

However, a fee of Sh0.5 per request will be applied for any subsequent reverse call attempts on the same day.

This charge is aimed at curbing the misuse of the service, as Safaricom noted that some users opt for reverse calls even when they have sufficient airtime.

“This service will be free to the initiator of the reverse call for up to two requests in a day. Subsequent reverse call requests made within the day (after the first two requests) will be charged an access fee of Ksh. 0.5 per reverse call request,” Safaricom stated in the revised terms.

The company also clarified that the reverse call service would only be available for calls made within the Safaricom network.

Safaricom first introduced the reverse call feature in June 2019 as an addition to its “Please Call Me” service.

The feature was designed to help the company’s over 31 million customers by allowing them to transfer the cost of a call to the receiver.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To use the service, callers need to add the symbol ‘#’ before dialing the recipient’s number. For example, to make a reverse call to 0722000000, a customer would dial #0722000000.

About The Author