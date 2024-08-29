Ruto’s Makes Grand Entry into Kisumu After Deal With Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 29 — President William Ruto made a grand entry into Kisumu on Wednesday evening, weeks after a political reunion with his former ally turned chief rival, Raila Odinga.

Ruto expressed surprise at the warm reception, contrasting it with the stoning of his motorcade during a campaign stop in 2021 when he visited the area as Deputy President.

“I didn’t know Kisumu people are peaceful,” he remarked with a chuckle.

His decision to collaborate closely with Raila, the political leader of the Luo Nyanza region, has endeared him to the people of Kisumu and the broader Nyanza region.

Ruto credited his partnership with Raila in forming a broad-based government as a key factor in steering the country in the right direction. “I helped Baba (Raila) before when I worked with him, so there is nothing wrong if he also helps me,” Ruto stated.

He emphasized the importance of national unity, hinting at a newfound alliance between the people of Nyanza and his administration. “The people of Nyanza, please join me in uniting the country. I ask you with humility to unite as one people, in one nation, with a common destiny, so that we can take Kenya to the next level,” he urged.

Ruto’s relationship with the region has seen a significant shift since his election as the 5th head of state, having previously received cold receptions and even hostility, such as the stoning incident in Kondele during the election period.

The appointment of ODM party members to his cabinet has further aligned the region with his administration.

As locals lined Oginga Odinga Street to welcome him, they sang and danced, waving white handkerchiefs—a gesture of peace.

Ruto’s support for Raila’s bid to win the African Union Commission (AUC) chairpersonship has also solidified this political reunion. “I have put my foot down to ensure Raila wins the coveted seat. He has all the qualifications to lead the Commission,” Ruto said, adding, “What we now need from you is prayers so that Baba can win the seat.”

Ruto’s four-day visit will culminate in the launch of 4,000 affordable housing units at Lumumba Estate in Kisumu on Saturday, part of a broader plan to build 10,000 units. He promised that the construction would create job opportunities for young people in the area.

Accompanying the president were his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Kisumu Central MP Dr. Joshua Oron, and other leaders and government officials.

