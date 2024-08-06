Ruto revokes 4 New KCC appointments, names replacements

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — President Ruto has revoked the appointment of four board members of the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited.

In a Gazette Notice dated August 5, Ruto revoked the appointment of Geoffrey Noah Angwenyi, David Kipkurui Samoei (Rtd.), Col. Rukia Rashid and Elisha Biwot.

The four were appointed on March 10, 2023, and were set to hold the positions until March 2026.

He appointed Noah Ndemo Nyachae, Rawlynce Bett, Naisula Keko and Sarah Keino to the board with effect from the 6th August, 2024 upto the 9th March, 2026.

About The Author