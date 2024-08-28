Ruto Receives Rousing Welcome in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 28 – President William Ruto received a warm welcome during his state visit to Kisumu, marking the second leg of his Nyanza tour.

After completing his first stop in Migori County, Ruto arrived in Kisumu for an overnight stay.

Addressing a large crowd of Kisumu residents who lined Oginga Odinga Street, waving white handkerchiefs, the President called for national unity.

“Kisumu people love peace; I am surprised and happy to see that,” Ruto said in his first visit to the Lakeside city since appointing three ODM members into his broad-based government.

They include John Mbadi who was appointed National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy) and Wycliffe Oparanya (MSME Development).

Ruto emphasized his commitment to forging a united country and urged the people of Nyanza to join his agenda. “We are one people, a family, and I want you to join me in building a united country,” he said.

Ruto also expressed gratitude to ODM party leader Raila Odinga for supporting his efforts to form a broad-based government. “I had helped Baba (Raila) before, and there is nothing wrong if he helps me steer the government,” Ruto stated.

The President is set to travel to Homa Bay County tomorrow for development projects and to attend the homecoming of the new Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi. On Friday, he will visit Siaya before concluding his tour in Kisumu over the weekend.

“I am here in Kisumu until this weekend; I will open development projects,” Ruto announced.

In Kisumu, the President plans to launch 10,000 affordable housing units on Saturday, starting with 4,000 units at Lumumba Estate. He noted that the housing projects would create thousands of jobs for the local youth.

