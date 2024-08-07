Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject demos, warns Nane Nane planners against violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — President William Ruto has rallied Kenyans to reject demos that can disrupt peace in the country amid unease over planned protests on Thursday.

Speaking in Embu on Wednesday, the Head of State warned the planners of Thursday’s ‘Nane Nane March’ against violence.

He asserted his administration’s resolve to unite the country to secure national development.

“We are a democratic country that loves peace.We do not want anarchy and demonstrations that brings death and destruction of property in our country,” he said.

The cautionary statement came amid a heightened online campaign by Nane Nane conveners who have called for the storming of a key governmet installation to express frustration over bad governance.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli was set to address a media conference on the planned ‘Nane Nane’ protest as security agencies remained on high alert in major cities.

Masengeli had in remarks while meeting regional recurity chiefs on Tuesday urged Kenyans planning to participate in Thursday’s Nane-Nane march to do so within the confines of the law.

“Every Kenyan as per the law has the liberty to demonstrate, picket, and assemble as per the law. That one everyone is very much aware of. And where the privilege of one ends is where the other starts,” he said, promising adherence to the Rome Statute and the Kenyan Constitution.

Masengeli whose elevation followed reorganisation of police command following reports of rights violations asked police chiefs to deploys innovative strategies to single out anarchists among protesters.

