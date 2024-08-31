Connect with us

August 30, 2023 | President William Ruto speaks at the thanksgiving service of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Sidindi, Ugunja/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises rescue centres to support fishermen in Lake Victoria

He emphasized the importance of equipping these centers with proper communication systems and confirmed that construction of the Kisumu rescue hub is already underway.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 — President William Ruto has pledged to enhance safety around Lake Victoria by establishing rescue centers in counties bordering the lake. 

The centers will be set up in Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Homa Bay, and Migori counties. 

The Head of State who spoke in Kondele, Kisumu during his four-day tour of the Nyanza region, President Ruto highlighted the urgent need for improved rescue facilities to address frequent fatalities, particularly among fishermen.

“We are going to build five rescue centers to ensure Lake Victoria becomes a safer place for our fishermen and those using lake transport,” Ruto said.

He emphasized the importance of equipping these centers with proper communication systems and confirmed that construction of the Kisumu rescue hub is already underway.

4 Coast Guard officers survive capsized vessel in Lake Victoria

The announcement comes on the back of a recent incident where a boat carrying four Coast Guard officers capsized near Asat Beach in Seme Sub-County. 

The officers were returning from an event by President Ruto in Mageta Island, Bondo Sub-County on Friday.

Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho had proposed the aquisition of a rescue helicopter to respond to growing safety concerns in the lake.

Joho stressed that a helicopter would significantly speed up recovery operations, potentially saving lives by reducing response times for emergencies on the lake.

