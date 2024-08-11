Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto disembarks from Kenya's presidential jet/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto makes first international trip since June 15

Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as three trips within Africa, and two trips to Europe that he would typically attend.

Published

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug 11– President William Ruto has made his first trip outside the country after close to two months following weeks of youth-led anti-government protests.

The anti-government protests which began on June 18 with calls for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 and later morphed into calls for his resignation appeared to have grounded Ruto since his return from a G7 trip in Italy that saw him make a stop in Switzerland before returning back to the country on June 15.

Prior to the G7 meeting, Ruto had been in the United States in May for a State Visit and subsequently visited South Korea erly June.

Part of the demands by the Gen Z-led protest that left at least 60 dead and hundreds of injured according the Kenya National Human Rights Commission touched on his foreign engagements.

As a result, Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as three trips within Africa, and two trips to Europe that he would typically attend.

It remained unclear whether Ruto would attend President Paul Kagame’s inauguration, who is one of his key allies, with State House disclosing his trip to the nation a few hours to the inauguration.

Ruto left the country on Sunday for Kigali Rwanda to attend the swearing in of Kagame who will be taking oath of office for his fourth term after he secured a 99 per cent election victory in the July 15 elections.

State House Press Office confirmed Ruto’s trip to Kigali saying the visit was at the invitation of his Rwandan counterpart.

“Under President Kagame, Kenya-Rwanda relations have blossomed, with commercial and people to people ties further consolidating for the mutual benefit of both countries and the region,” the office said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Ruto was among at least 22 heads of state and government expected at the event set to beging at 3pm on Sunday.

Kagame, 66, running under the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) ticket, secured his fourth term win after beating his two challengers — Frank Habinenza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philipe Mbayimana.

Some of the leaders in Kigali for ceremony include President Emmerson Mnagangwa of Zimbabwe, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of Central African Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo, his Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, Gabon’s Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema.

Others Vice-Président of Côte d’Ivoire, Tiemoko Meyliet Koné , Mamadi Doumbouya, President of Guinea, Patrice Trovoada, Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe.

The inauguration ceremony which will take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali will see at least 40,000 people attend.

The ceremony will feature military parade, traditional dances and other activities.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ruto due in Kigali for Kagame’s swearing

The inauguration ceremony, set to take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, will host at least 40,000 attendees.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila urges release of unjustly detained Nane Nane protesters

Odinga criticized police action during the protests, condemning the arbitrary arrests, detentions, and use of excessive force against peaceful protesters and journalists.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG nominee Oduor says she is worth Sh85mn

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Attorney General nominee Dorcas Oduor has revealed her net worth to be Sh85 million disclosing it’s the joint wealth...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG nominee Oduor pledges to only approve water tight cases to reduce legal expenses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Attorney General nominee, Dorcas Oduor, has assured she will ensure the country doesn’t incur unnecessary expenses in legal...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Reprieve for Wanjigi as court bars police from arresting him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – High Court has issued conservatory orders restraining police from arresting businessman Jimi Wanjigi pending determination of suit filed by...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why I am suitable to become the first woman Attorney General – Dorcas Oduor

Her legal career started in 1992 when she was admitted to the role of advocate of the High Court

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Grandmullah urges newly appointed CSs to hit the ground running

The lawyer urged the Cabinet secretaries, particularly those reinstated to now put in a lot of effort for the country's benefit.

2 days ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

British terror suspected Grant deported to the UK after serving jail term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- British terror suspect Jermaine Grant who was jailed in Kenya has been deported back to the United Kingdom after completing his...

2 days ago