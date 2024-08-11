Ruto makes first international trip since June 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug 11– President William Ruto has made his first trip outside the country after close to two months following weeks of youth-led anti-government protests.

The anti-government protests which began on June 18 with calls for the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024 and later morphed into calls for his resignation appeared to have grounded Ruto since his return from a G7 trip in Italy that saw him make a stop in Switzerland before returning back to the country on June 15.

Prior to the G7 meeting, Ruto had been in the United States in May for a State Visit and subsequently visited South Korea erly June.

Part of the demands by the Gen Z-led protest that left at least 60 dead and hundreds of injured according the Kenya National Human Rights Commission touched on his foreign engagements.

As a result, Ruto missed a number of key international events including the 6th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, as well as three trips within Africa, and two trips to Europe that he would typically attend.

It remained unclear whether Ruto would attend President Paul Kagame’s inauguration, who is one of his key allies, with State House disclosing his trip to the nation a few hours to the inauguration.

Ruto left the country on Sunday for Kigali Rwanda to attend the swearing in of Kagame who will be taking oath of office for his fourth term after he secured a 99 per cent election victory in the July 15 elections.

State House Press Office confirmed Ruto’s trip to Kigali saying the visit was at the invitation of his Rwandan counterpart.

“Under President Kagame, Kenya-Rwanda relations have blossomed, with commercial and people to people ties further consolidating for the mutual benefit of both countries and the region,” the office said.

President Ruto was among at least 22 heads of state and government expected at the event set to beging at 3pm on Sunday.

Kagame, 66, running under the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) ticket, secured his fourth term win after beating his two challengers — Frank Habinenza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philipe Mbayimana.

Some of the leaders in Kigali for ceremony include President Emmerson Mnagangwa of Zimbabwe, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir Mayardit and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of Central African Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo, his Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, Gabon’s Transitional President General Brice Oligui Nguema.

Others Vice-Président of Côte d’Ivoire, Tiemoko Meyliet Koné , Mamadi Doumbouya, President of Guinea, Patrice Trovoada, Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe.

The inauguration ceremony which will take place at the ultra-modern Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali will see at least 40,000 people attend.

The ceremony will feature military parade, traditional dances and other activities.

