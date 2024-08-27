Ruto Hosts Historic Launch of Raila’s AU Commission Chairmanship Candidacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 — President William Ruto has hailed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a “veteran mobilizer for positive change,” expressing strong confidence in his ability to lead the African Union Commission (AUC).

He made the endorsement on Tuesday when he hosted regional leaders at the launch of Odinga’s candidacy at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto praised Odinga for his extensive experience and transformative leadership, asserting that his candidacy represents Eastern Africa’s readiness to contribute to AU leadership through the principle of inter-regional rotation.

“Raila is a celebrated statesman whose longevity in leadership has been sustained by an unrelenting devotion to democratic change as the foundation of sustainable freedom and prosperity,” he said.

Ruto outlined the pressing challenges facing Africa, including political instability, conflict, and climate change, and emphasized Odinga’s proven track record in addressing these issues.

The launch was attended by Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu and former presidents Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria as well as prime ministers and other delegates from the continent.

“Raila Odinga is a statesman and we have full confidence in him to steer the continent,” Museveni said.

Suluhu said Raila’s track record is unmatched and that is why Tanzania endorsed him.

“Baba anatosha achaguliwe (Raila is capable let him be elected,” she said

Obasanjo, described Odinga as the best candidate for the AUC chairmanship.

“Raila makes Africa proud, peaceful, and prosperous. He is the best the African Union Commission can have,” Obasanjo stated.

In his address, Odinga outlined his vision for transforming the AUC into a more people-centered organization.

He pledged to prioritize the continent’s interests if elected, proposing key reforms such as the introduction of an AU visa to facilitate ease of movement across Africa and to boost intra-African trade.

To support Odinga’s candidacy, President Ruto unveiled a dedicated secretariat led by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and Ambassador Elkana Odembo. This team will coordinate efforts across the continent to bolster Odinga’s bid.

