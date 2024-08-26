Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs incorporation of basic fire arms training in NYS curriculum

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto has announced plans to incorporate basic firearms training into the future  training of National Youth Service (NYS) officers.

President Ruto said that the move will be key to ensuring that the NYS officers are well prepared to safeguard the country when the need arises.

Ruto directed the Pubic Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to work together with his Defence and Interior counterparts for the successful implementation of the initiative.

“The minister responsible for National Youth Service (Public Service CS Justin Muturi) who is here with me should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior further the initiative to ensure that the paramilitary training will include a basic course in firearms, to make sure they stand ready to protect the country when the need arises,” he said Monday.

Ruto made the remarks when he presided over the 88th NYS Recruits Pass-Out Parade in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

To ensure more youth benefit from training, Ruto said the government will increase the number of new recruits by 5,000 and secure positions for them in the disciplined forces.

The President said that his administration will consistently enhance its support for the National Youth Service, recognising its role in youth empowerment and national development.

“I am very happy the number of recruits was almost 15,000. As I instructed, our intention is that by next year we will recruit 20,000 at a go,” he said.

“We are making arrangements as government to make sure more young people benefit from this training and attendant vocational training that comes with it.”

Further Ruto said that he had approved recruitment of 200 additional cadet officers to the NYS and 500 private officers to support the NYS.

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

