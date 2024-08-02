Ruto demands end to UDA wrangles to restore national unity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – President William Ruto has called for an end to leadership wrangles within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking in Tiaty, Baringo County on Friday, President Ruto noted that the infighting was undermining his efforts to foster national unity.

“For us to be able to work together, there is no need for small competition amongst ourselves. Let us all focus on uniting Kenyans,” he said.

President Ruto is the UDA party leader and his remarks followed the ousting of former Senator Cleophas Malala as Secretary General of the party after weeks of intense conflicts.

In response, Hassan Omar, the party’s Vice Chairperson, was appointed as the acting Secretary General, in changes announced by the party’s National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

The changes followed drama at the party headquarters in Nairobi, during which Joe Khalende declared himself the Secretary General leading to chaos when he was attacked and ejected.

Friday’s statement did not however, make reference to these events, only addressing party grassroots elections which, it said, need to be accelerated.

“We have noted the progressive continuation of our grassroots election in the first phase, and we have directed that the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and continue with the elections in the rest of the counties as earlier communicated,” the NEC statement said, “these elections will ultimately offer the members of the party an opportunity to choose their leaders from the polling centre all the way to the national level.”

Malala has been at crosshairs with members in recent weeks, with some accusing him of championing agendas not supported by the party.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author