Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ruto is the UDA party leader

Kenya

Ruto demands end to UDA wrangles to restore national unity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – President William Ruto has called for an end to leadership wrangles within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking in Tiaty, Baringo County on Friday, President Ruto noted that the infighting was undermining his efforts to foster national unity.

“For us to be able to work together, there is no need for small competition amongst ourselves. Let us all focus on uniting Kenyans,” he said.

President Ruto is the UDA party leader and his remarks followed the ousting of former Senator Cleophas Malala as Secretary General of the party after weeks of intense conflicts.

In response, Hassan Omar, the party’s Vice Chairperson, was appointed as the acting Secretary General, in changes announced by the party’s National Chairperson Cecil Mbarire.

The changes followed drama at the party headquarters in Nairobi, during which Joe Khalende declared himself the Secretary General leading to chaos when he was attacked and ejected.

Friday’s statement did not however, make reference to these events, only addressing party grassroots elections which, it said, need to be accelerated.

“We have noted the progressive continuation of our grassroots election in the first phase, and we have directed that the National Elections Board to make necessary adjustments and continue with the elections in the rest of the counties as earlier communicated,” the NEC statement said, “these elections will ultimately offer the members of the party an opportunity to choose their leaders from the polling centre all the way to the national level.”

Malala has been at crosshairs with members in recent weeks, with some accusing him of championing agendas not supported by the party.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Youngest CS nominee Eric Muuga worth Sh31mn from farming but owns no vehicle

About The Author IRENE MWANGI See author's posts

1 min ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Testicle size scrutiny in KDF recruitment sparks debate at Duale vetting

Duale defended the decision, asserting that such dismissals were justified under current recruitment guidelines specific to the KDF.

10 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t look at my size, I am suitable for the post – Water Cabinet Secretary nominee Muuga

Muuga told MPs he has vast experience in the sector having worked for nine years

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says he is worth Sh980mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation nominee Aden Duale says he is worth Sh980 million up from his Sh851 million net worth...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

No one in military leadership feared me, it was just my style-Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Environment and Sanitation Cabinet nominee has dismissed claims that he was shifted from the Ministry of Defense following complains...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will deal with Oloolua forest land grabbers – Duale

A number of titles belonging to big people including MPs will be revoked and I am ready to bear the consequences

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I can serve in any docket, Duale says on last minute swap with Tuya

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Enviroment Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has asserted he is ready to deliver in any ministerial docket within Cabinet...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya reaffirms commitment to mediate peace in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya has reiterated its dedication to mediating peace and stability in South Sudan, as President William Ruto met with...

5 hours ago