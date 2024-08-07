Ruku-sponsored Bill on regulation of protests tabled for reading

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 — The Assembly and Demonstration Bill has been formally introduced in the National Assembly signalling steps towards firming up regulations on the conduct of protests.

The Bill, sponsored by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, seeks to provide a legal framework for the regulation of assemblies and demonstrations as outlined in Article 37 of the Constitution.

Article 37 provides for the right of any person to assembly, demonstration, picketing and petition.

The Bill provides that a person intending to hold an assembly or demonstration shall notify the regulating officer within 3 day and 14 days prior, reinforcing a similar porvision in the Public Order Act.

The Bill, tabled for First Reading, further specifies the prohibitions during an assembly or demonstration and imposes liability for damage on an organisation or person who convenes or takes part in an assembly or demonstration.

The Ruku Bill sets out the powers of the police during an assembly or demonstration.

