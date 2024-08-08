Roadblocks mounted as police step up passenger checks to isolate protesters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 8 – Heavy police deployment was observed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, and other major towns, with roadblocks and passenger checks aimed at isolating protesters. On Thursday, police set up roadblocks on major roads and streets around Nairobi to address threats by protesters planning to occupy key installations.

Businesses remained closed as fears of potential destruction loomed based on previous protests. Most shops were closed in Nairobi on August 8, 2024 for fear of anti-government protests. /Phidel Kizito.

“I have taken more than an hour from Muthaiga because of roadblocks. Police are stopping every vehicle, searching, and asking where people are going,” said Evans Ombongi, a motorist in Nairobi. Police were also stopping public service vehicles to check passengers and isolate protesters. Roads around State House were blocked with restricted access as the swearing-in of new Cabinet Secretaries was underway following their approval by Parliament on Wednesday.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said enough personnel had been deployed to address the threats, with deployments in major towns following days of planning. “We are set and urge all to be peaceful if they decide to protest. We will deal with criminals,” he said.

A police check was spotted by motorists along the Thika Superhighway, one of the major roads leading to the city, and a roadblock was mounted at City Stadium along Jogoo Road. Protesters are demanding major reforms to enhance good governance.

In response to the protest calls, anti-riot police were deployed to roads around State House in Nairobi and other State Lodges. Newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries, their families, and friends had to undergo thorough security checks as they headed to State House for the planned swearing-in ceremony.

Additional personnel erected roadblocks on highways leading to the city as a precaution against the threat. Although police did not anticipate large crowds, they paid more attention to towns around Nairobi where criminal gangs might take advantage of the situation to attack and loot. These areas included Kitengela, Ongata Rongai, Machakos, Githurai, Juja, Ruiru, Waiyaki Way, Roysambu, and other surrounding regions.

Witnesses reported movements of anti-riot personnel on the Nairobi-Namanga highway and Nairobi-Nakuru highway. These routes have previously been affected by protests, disrupting crucial traffic flow. Most higher learning institutions postponed planned examinations as a precaution against the protests.

Police commanders were summoned to Nairobi to plan how to address the issue if it escalates. The strategy is to disperse any gatherings. In Nairobi, anti-riot teams braved the morning cold, and most shops remained closed by 7:30 a.m. as few people streamed into the city.

Masengeli warned on Wednesday that the planned anti-government demonstrations, dubbed ‘#NaneNaneMarch,’ could be infiltrated by goons, threatening the country’s security. He assured that enough personnel had been mobilized to handle any situation. “Our intelligence reports indicate heightened security threats, with criminals planning to infiltrate tomorrow’s demonstrations and commit further crimes. We have ensured adequate deployment of security personnel,” he said.

Masengeli advised the public to exercise caution in crowded areas likely to turn riotous. He reiterated that police would not hesitate to engage marauders intent on causing chaos and reminded Kenyans of their right to peaceful demonstration.

He also emphasized that citizens’ rights to demonstrate and hold public processions must not prejudice others’ rights and freedoms. While urging the public to exercise vigilance, Masengeli cautioned protesters against trespassing on protected land like Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and State House.

“All those planning to exercise their rights of participation in the protests should do so in compliance with the law,” he said. “Kenya is all we have. Every one of us has a responsibility to keep our country safe.”

Masengeli spoke at his office during a media briefing on their plans to address the protests, stating that security would be heightened across the country, though not excessively. Police have faced criticism for handling past protests, which left more than 60 people dead and 400 wounded, most of whom were victims of police actions.

Masengeli urged police officers to remain focused on their Constitutional mandate to protect life and property, maintain law and order, and to do so without fear or favour.

