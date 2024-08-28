Connect with us

A police officer displays a pistol recovered from criminals./CFM-FILE.

County News

Retired senior police officer detained after shooting advocate wife in Narok

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — Detectives in Narok have arrested a retired senior police officer in connection with the shooting of his wife, who is an advocate.

A Police report indicated that Stephen Kiptanui Soi, 68, a licensed firearm holder, shot his wife, Juliet Chepkorir Maritim, 54, at around 1:00 a.m. in the Kutete area following a disagreement.

“The victim sustained injuries to her left thigh and was rushed to Premier Care Narok Hospital, where she is currently admitted in stable condition,” a police report obtained by Capital News revealed.

Following the incident, police officers visited the scene where detectives recovered a spare magazine loaded with twelve rounds of ammunition.

A further search of the house conducted by Scene of Crime Officers, the area OCS, and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, saw the recovery of a Ceska firearm in the suspect’s bedroom.

The firearm was recovered with a magazine containing six rounds of 9mm silver tip, five rounds of 9mm, and one spent cartridge.

“The recovered firearm will be taken for ballistic analysis,” police said.

Authorities have indicated that the suspect will be charged with attempted murder, contrary to Section 220 (a) of the Penal Code.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

