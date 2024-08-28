Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli (centre) walks with other senior officers officers when they arrived at the NPS Embakasi "A" Campus for the 7th General Meeting of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPOK).

NATIONAL NEWS

Retired Police Officers Gather for NARPOK’s 7th General Meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Retired National Police Service (NPS) officers convened on Wednesday at the NPS Embakasi “A” Campus for the 7th General Meeting of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPOK).

Acting Inspector General of Police, Japhet Masengeli, who also serves as NARPOK’s patron, urged current officers to begin planning for retirement from their first day on the job. He affirmed the NPS’s commitment to supporting NARPOK and its members.

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin echoed Masengeli’s sentiments.

The meeting also saw the attendance of senior officials, including Commandant of Embakasi “A” Campus Davis Lomwatu and NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango.

Chief Guest, former Commissioner of Police Shadrack Kiruki, who retired nearly 30 years ago, emphasized the ongoing efforts by the Board of Trustees to enhance the welfare of retired police officers.

Also present were former Commandant of the General Service Unit Samson Cherambos, former Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Lawrence Mwadime, former Director of NPS Headquarters James Mwaniki, former Police Spokesman Jeremiah Matagaro, former National Police Service Commission Commissioner Mary Owuor, and former INTERPOL Officer Mary Kaol, among others.

The NARPOK Board of Trustees includes all retired Inspectors General, retired Commissioners of Police, retired Directors of the DCI, retired Commandants of the GSU, and retired Directors General of the NIS.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal, 8 Others Convicted in Sh83mn Graft Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28-Former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, eight former County Chief Officers, and a businessman were convicted on Wednesday by the Nairobi...

14 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Deputy Governors Push for Constitutional Reforms Amid Strained Relations with County Bosses

NAIROBI, Kenya June 28-Deputy Governors have intensified efforts to secure their roles in the Constitution, amid concerns that only five percent have a harmonious...

24 mins ago

County News

3 KDF Officers Detained After Confrontation with Police in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Three Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officers were detained early Wednesday morning by police in Embakasi following a violent confrontation...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt works with Huawei to roll out security training on cloud computing

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that though the adoption of technology has improved service delivery in government, it has...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Envoy Whitman Clarifies Kenya’s Haiti Mission; Assures Payment of Delayed Salaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, has clarified that the deployment of Kenyan police units to Haiti was...

7 hours ago

County News

Retired senior police officer detained after shooting advocate wife in Narok

A Police report indicated that Stephen Kiptanui Soi, 68, a licensed firearm holder, shot his wife, Juliet Chepkorir Maritim, 54, at around 1:00 a.m....

9 hours ago

County News

2 chidren killed in an inferno as mother went to fetch milk

Preliminary investigations show that a nurse had left her children aged six and four alone in the house to buy milk. She found the...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans Urged to Collect Over 400,000 ID Cards as Backlog Cleared

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 — The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has called on Kenyans to collect over 400,000 uncollected National Identity cards. Immigration and...

14 hours ago