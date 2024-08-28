Retired Police Officers Gather for NARPOK’s 7th General Meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Retired National Police Service (NPS) officers convened on Wednesday at the NPS Embakasi “A” Campus for the 7th General Meeting of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPOK).

Acting Inspector General of Police, Japhet Masengeli, who also serves as NARPOK’s patron, urged current officers to begin planning for retirement from their first day on the job. He affirmed the NPS’s commitment to supporting NARPOK and its members.

Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin echoed Masengeli’s sentiments.

The meeting also saw the attendance of senior officials, including Commandant of Embakasi “A” Campus Davis Lomwatu and NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango.

Chief Guest, former Commissioner of Police Shadrack Kiruki, who retired nearly 30 years ago, emphasized the ongoing efforts by the Board of Trustees to enhance the welfare of retired police officers.

Also present were former Commandant of the General Service Unit Samson Cherambos, former Senior Deputy Commissioner of Police Lawrence Mwadime, former Director of NPS Headquarters James Mwaniki, former Police Spokesman Jeremiah Matagaro, former National Police Service Commission Commissioner Mary Owuor, and former INTERPOL Officer Mary Kaol, among others.

The NARPOK Board of Trustees includes all retired Inspectors General, retired Commissioners of Police, retired Directors of the DCI, retired Commandants of the GSU, and retired Directors General of the NIS.

