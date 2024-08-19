Connect with us

Residents of Baringo’s Kiptorit village evacuate in fear amid tremor-induced cracks

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 19 – Residents of Kiptorit village of Sacho Ward in Baringo have urged the Disaster Management team to save them from impending danger following the emergence of deep cracks on the land.

Trouble started on July 30 when the area experience a major land slide following a heavy downpour.

Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) closed a section of Kasoiyo-Tenges-Saos Road followed the landslide that also left major cracks and fissures on farms in the affected area.

So far, five people have died while two are missing after three homes were destroyed by a landslide in Kasisit and Kapkombe villages.

Baringo County Commissioner, Stephen Kutwa said that among the dead was a 13-year-old boy.

The administrator said 15 families were relocated while many other households are living in fear following the landslide.

Today, Kiptorit residents said their fears were amplified by tremours that shook the village on Saturday night.

They said some of the cracks were very deep and long as cut through houses and farms all the way to Sigowo where the main landslide occurred.

Some of the families have fled the area for the fear of a calamity.

