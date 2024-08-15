Reservoir volunteers urged to make new contributions: China Daily

Connect with us

Reservoir volunteers urged to make new contributions

Published

BEIJING, China, Aug 15 — President Xi Jinping has encouraged environmental volunteers to promote water conservation and contribute to the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature ahead of China’s second National Ecology Day, which falls on Thursday.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter, dated Tuesday, to the volunteers for the Danjiangkou Reservoir in Shiyan, Hubei province.

Danjiangkou is the water source for the middle route of the nation’s South-to-North Water Diversion Project. Among the three routes of the project, the middle route begins at the Danjiangkou Reservoir and runs through Henan and Hebei provinces before reaching Beijing and Tianjin. It began supplying water on Dec 12, 2014.

Protecting water quality

Recently, the volunteers wrote to Xi, briefing their services and expressing their firm determination to protect the water quality in the reservoir.

In the reply letter, Xi expressed his delight upon learning that an increasing number of residents in the reservoir area have joined volunteer teams over the past decade to protect the water quality of the reservoir. He noted the significant improvements in water quality, greener mountains and a more beautiful environment in the area thanks to their efforts.

Emphasizing that the water diversion project bears strategic importance and is crucial to the long-term development and the well-being of the people, Xi called for persistent efforts to protect the ecological environment of the water source.

He encouraged the volunteers to motivate more people to consciously conserve water resources and work together to build a beautiful China.

Xi also extended sincere greetings to environmental protection workers and volunteers across the country.

The National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, designated Aug 15 as National Ecology Day last year to enhance the public’s awareness of environmental protection.

