Reprieve for Wanjigi as court bars police from arresting him

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – High Court has issued conservatory orders restraining police from arresting businessman Jimi Wanjigi pending determination of suit filed by him.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the businessman not be arrested with a mention slated for August 16.

“Pending the inter-partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 08/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the Respondents jointly and severally, their servants, agents, or third parties acting under the direction or authority of the Respondents from detaining, arresting, or restraining the liberty and freedom of movement of the Petitioner/Applicant, Jimi Wanjigi,” she indicated.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi had on Friday sued the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga and the Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli over Thursday’s raid at his Muthaiga residence.

Wanjigi has accused the IG and the DPP of an array of issues including forceful entry into his home and an attempt to unlawfully attempt to arrest him.

”I believe that the Respondent has no legitimate grounds in attempting to arrest me or link me whatsoever to the alleged discovered items or even searching my premises and/or preferring criminal charges against me and unless this Honorable Court urgently intervenes, attempts to arrest me shall be arbitrary and calculated to embarrass and intimidate me and otherwise cause me psychological suffering without just cause in law,” read an affidavit by Wanjigi.

He requested the court declare the actions of the DPP and IG unconstitutional as they seek to limit his rights.

Police had on Thursday through to Friday launched a manhunt for Wanjigi for allegedly sponsoring anti-government protests.

Police sought to arrest the tycoon for allegedly funding the Nane Nane protests held on August 8, after allegedly being seen distributing money to youths on Limuru Road.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author