TSC CEO Nancy Macharia

Relief for Teaches as govt releases funds for 2nd phase of CBA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The government has released Sh13.5 billion for the implementation of the   second phase of the Collective Bargaining Agreement starting July 1, 2024.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Nancy Macharia revealed that the government released the funds following strategic talks held by the Commission and the teachers unions as directed by President Wiliam Ruto.

This is after the Teachers Unions including Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (KUSNET) issued strike notices demanding for the full implementation of the 2021-2025 CBA agreement.

“After today’s discussions, the Commission is pleased to announce that the government has provided funds for the implementation of the 2nd phase of the CBA with effect from 1st July 2024,” she revelaed.

Macharia therefore directed the teachers unions to withdraw their strike notices to avoid disruption of learning activities as schools set to re -open for third term next week.

“We therefore beseeching all our teachers to report to schools on Monday for the start of the Third Term now that the Government has released funds,” she urged.

Macharia stated that the during the discussions with the teacher unions  the Commission further resolved  to review the career progression guidelines to ensure interns teachers have been on-boarded to the permanent and Pensionable contract terms .

“Other issues that the trade unions had issues but have been resolved by the commission include the review of the career progression guidelines which is ongoing, Teachers can now access both public and private hospitals under the Teachers Medical Scheme,” she said.

The TSC Boss noted that the government has provided resources for retooling of teachers for the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) where the Commission has promoted 51,232 teachers under competitive promotions and a further 20,000 annually on common cadre.

On June 16 2024 President Ruto ordered TSC to hold talks with the teachers unions to resolve the challenges affecting the welfare of public school tutors across the country.

