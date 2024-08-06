Registrar of Parties confirms appointment of interim UDA SG

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 — The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has confirmed the appointment of Hassan Omar as the interim Secretry General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

ORPP said the process had complied with the Party’s Constitution.

In a statement released on Monday, Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu attested to receiving a letter dated August 2, 2024, outlining the changes.

Nderitu directed the Party to publish the change of SG in at least one daily newspaper and its official website.

“The contents of the letter that replaces Hon Cleophas Malala with Hon Hassan Omar as Secretary General is duly noted. It also noted that the party invoked provisions of Article 38 and Article 8(1)(23) of the UDA Party Constitution that accord NEC such powers to make changes in relation to interim party officials,” Nderitu said.

“Pursuant to Section 20 of the Political Parties Act, 2011 the party is guided to publish the change of the official in at least one daily newspaper having nationwide circulation and in the official party website and notify the office for further processing.”

Nderitu also noted that most of the UDA officials are holding positions on interim basis.

Elections in 6 months

She, therefore, directed the party to hold elections within the next six months to have substantive officeholders.

“In line with good governance practices and the mandate of this office, the party is hereby directed to finalize the party elections as soon as practically possible but not later than a hundred and eighty (180) days from the date of this letter,” Nderitu said.

On August 2, UDA party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ousted Malala as the Secretary General following weeks of intense wrangles.

Cecil Mbarire, the party’s National Chairperson, said NEC had resolved to relive Malala naming Omar, the Party Vice Chairperson, Secretary Genaral.

“The appointment of Hon Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party said in a statement.

The changes followed drama at the party headquarters in Nairobi that culminated with Joe Khalende declaring himself the Secretary General.

Malala’s faction responded to the coup by evicting the self-proclaimed Secretary General from party headquartesr.

Malala had been at crosshairs with a sectio of the party’s membership with some accusing him of championing agenda not supported by the party.

