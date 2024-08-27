Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared images of Kiir's arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi where he was received by Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry/MFA

AUC RACE 2025

Regional leaders arrive in Nairobi as Kenya launches AUC campaign

Kiir arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday morning ahead of Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanazania’s Samia Suluhu who are also expected to grace Kenya’s camapign launch for the AUC Chairperson seat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 — South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who also serves as the Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC) Summit, has arrived in Kenya ahead a key diplomatic event that will see Kenya formally unveil its candidature for African Union Commission.

Kiir arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday morning ahead of Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanazania’s Samia Suluhu who are also expected to grace Kenya’s camapign launch for the AUC Chairperson seat.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared images of Kiir’s arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi where he was received by Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

President William Ruto, the event’s host, is banking on the support of key allies in the EAC bloc to help marshall support for fromer Prime Minister Raila Odinga who he has fronted the the AUC slot.

Odinga will be battling for the seat with several candidates from the region who are eying the seat including the Seychelles’ Vincent Meriton and Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The African Union unanimously adopted the right of the Eastern Africa region to produce the next Chairperson of the African Union Commission on March 25.

The AU will apply the principle of inter-regional rotation in the election slated for February 2025, giving a chance to fourteen States in the Eastern bloc to produce the Commission Chairperson.

Kenya is hoping to build momentum to the Februarry 2025 voting by securing endorsements from a majority of the States withing the Eastern region bloc.

Nairobi has so far bagged several endorsements including from Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ghana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto directs incorporation of basic fire arms training in NYS curriculum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto has announced plans to incorporate basic firearms training into the future  training of National Youth Service...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi proposes integration of funding and technology in agriculture to enhance climate change resilience

Mudavadi emphasized the urgent need to address the challenges face by youth and women in the African Continent.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC to pay new raised salaries to all teachers by Aug 30

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – The Teachers Service Commission now says it will settle new raised salaries to all teachers by August 30. Commission...

22 hours ago

CITY HALL

Dishi Na County: Sakaja’s Fulfilled Vision Celebrates First Anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – 1 out of 4 children in Nairobi used to miss school because of hunger. It was from this stark...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo to mobilize nationwide protests if the New Funding Model gets implemented

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 26 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to mobilize demonstrations in the country if the government goes ahead to...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NYS to oversee youths recruited under Climate Works Mtaani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – President William Ruto has directed the National Youth Service to oversee the youth recruited under the Climate Works Mtaani...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Director of press Service in Mudavadi’s office Salim Swaleh asks for forgiveness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Former Director of press Service in the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Salim Swaleh is now asking for...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seizes 73.6kg of Marijuana worth Sh2.2mn along Migori-Sirare highway

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 26- Police have seized 73.6kg of Marijuana worth Sh2.2million on the Migori-Sirare highway. In a statement the Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

1 day ago