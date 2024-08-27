Raila Vows to Make AU People-Centered if Elected to Top Seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has pledged to transform the African Union into a more people-centered organization, prioritizing the continent’s interests if elected to the top position.

He has outlined key reforms aimed at achieving this vision, including the introduction of an AU visa to facilitate ease of movement across the continent and fostering Intra-African trade.

Raila’s candidacy was officially launched at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, with the event attended by at least five Heads of State, as well as former presidents and prime ministers from various African countries.

Among those in attendance were Kenya’s President William Ruto, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu, and former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, among others.

“I will make the African Union more people-centered to align with the vision of Your Excellencies if elected to this position,” Raila said during the launch.

He also emphasized the need for airspace reforms, which he believes are crucial for enhancing connectivity and boosting trade within Africa.

