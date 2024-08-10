Connect with us

A file photo of President William Ruto with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi in 2023/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila urges release of unjustly detained Nane Nane protesters

Odinga criticized police action during the protests, condemning the arbitrary arrests, detentions, and use of excessive force against peaceful protesters and journalists.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for the release of unjustly detained Nane Nane protesters pledging solidarity in a statement released on Friday, two days after the anti-government protest.

He described the police conduct as a blatant violation of constitutional rights.

The opposition leader who has struck an apparent alliance with President William Ruto underscored the the need to upholde the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and the protection of journalists’ rights which he descried as fundamental to Kenya’s democracy.

“These actions are not only unacceptable but also a direct violation of the rights enshrined in our Constitution,” he stated.

“The right to peaceful assembly, the freedom of expression, and the protection of journalists are fundamental pillars of our democracy, pillars that we have fought long and hard to establish and must continue to protect,” Odinga observed.

A youth-led movement declared Nane Nane protests on Thursday in an escalation of anti-government demonstrations sparked by the Finance Bill in June.

Police officers dispersed demonstrators using tear gas on key streets in Nairobi, including Tom Mboya Street, Moi Avenue, and Kimathi Street even as major towns including traditional opposition bases remained calm.

Police set up roadblocks on major roads leading to Nairobi’s Central Business District including Waiyaki Way, Thika Road, Jogoo Road, and Uhuru Highway.

Agencies also stormed the Muthaiga residence of businessman Jimmy Wanjigi, and ally of Odinga, in a bid to extract him for an investigation related to the protest.

Police linked Wanjigi to the protest saying the he had been recorded dishing out money to protesters.

Wanjigi obtained a restarining order on Friday blocking his arrest.

PHIDEL KIZITO

