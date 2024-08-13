Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto with Azimio leader Raila Odinga at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium on May 14, 2023/PCS

Top stories

Raila: Uhuru Asked Me to Reach out to Ruto during Gen Z protests

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him to collaborate with President William Ruto to address the issues raised by the Gen-Z demonstrations.

Speaking in President Ruto’s Elgeyo Marakwet stronghold, Odinga said Kenyatta’s request prompted him to consider ways to move the country forward.

“When the country was in turmoil, former President Kenyatta called me and asked me to reach out to President Ruto to find a solution to the Gen Zs’ concerns. We discussed the situation, and I shared my thoughts on how to address it,” he stated.

Odinga denied claims that he had abandoned his Azimio colleagues to join the broad-based government. He clarified that his involvement was solely to assist Ruto in identifying suitable candidates from his side for the administration. “I am not part of the government. We did not agree on a coalition government. Ruto asked me to help identify people from my side to serve in his administration, which I did. I am confident that we will advance as a nation,” he added.

Odinga’s comments come amid speculation about his role in President Ruto’s administration. On July 19, President Ruto announced a new list of cabinet nominees, sworn in on August 8, which included four senior members of the ODM party: John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development). These appointments have generated discontent within the opposition.

On Monday, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa criticized the opposition for what he termed as betrayal, claiming that the ODM’s actions threaten democracy. Earlier, Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya party formally notified the coalition’s governing council of its withdrawal.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Moses Kuria Claims Broad-Based Govt Idea Originated from Him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Former Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has claimed that the concept of a broad-based...

38 mins ago

Top stories

Jimi Wanjigi wanted by police over anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 8 – Police have launched a manhunt for businessman Jimi Wanjigi for allegedly sponsoring anti-government protests. On Thursday, police raided Wanjigi’s...

5 days ago

Top stories

Roadblocks mounted as police step up passenger checks to isolate protesters

Nairobi, Kenya Aug 8 – Heavy police deployment was observed in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, and other major towns, with roadblocks and passenger checks...

5 days ago

Top stories

Former CS Moses Kuria announces plan to join Azimio after meeting Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced his intention to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio Coalition. Kuria revealed...

August 5, 2024

World

President Ruto Calls for Unity To Spur Development in The Country

BARINGO, Kenya Aug 3 – President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to unite and work together for the country’s development. Speaking in the...

August 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Jostling Intensifies for Deputy Party Leader Post Following Joho’s nomination to Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – The race for the Deputy Party Leader position within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has intensified following the nomination...

August 1, 2024

Top stories

I’m not a madman to sell Kenya’s airport, President Ruto says after social media claims

MOMBASA, Kenya July 29 – President William Ruto has refuted claims circulating among Kenyans, mainly on social media, that there are plans to sell...

July 29, 2024

Top stories

Ruto Announces Quick Passport Processing for Kenyans Securing Jobs Abroad, Flight Costs Covered

MOMBASA, Kenya July 28 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenyans who secure jobs abroad will receive their passports within a week.Speaking at...

July 28, 2024