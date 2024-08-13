Raila: Uhuru Asked Me to Reach out to Ruto during Gen Z protests

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him to collaborate with President William Ruto to address the issues raised by the Gen-Z demonstrations.

Speaking in President Ruto’s Elgeyo Marakwet stronghold, Odinga said Kenyatta’s request prompted him to consider ways to move the country forward.

“When the country was in turmoil, former President Kenyatta called me and asked me to reach out to President Ruto to find a solution to the Gen Zs’ concerns. We discussed the situation, and I shared my thoughts on how to address it,” he stated.

Odinga denied claims that he had abandoned his Azimio colleagues to join the broad-based government. He clarified that his involvement was solely to assist Ruto in identifying suitable candidates from his side for the administration. “I am not part of the government. We did not agree on a coalition government. Ruto asked me to help identify people from my side to serve in his administration, which I did. I am confident that we will advance as a nation,” he added.

Odinga’s comments come amid speculation about his role in President Ruto’s administration. On July 19, President Ruto announced a new list of cabinet nominees, sworn in on August 8, which included four senior members of the ODM party: John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development). These appointments have generated discontent within the opposition.

On Monday, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa criticized the opposition for what he termed as betrayal, claiming that the ODM’s actions threaten democracy. Earlier, Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya party formally notified the coalition’s governing council of its withdrawal.

