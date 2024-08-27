Connect with us

AUC RACE 2025

Raila roots for borderless ‘Africanphone’ in pitch for AUC job

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 — Kenya’s candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship has promised to spearhead reforms in the continental body to achieve an AU Visa for ease movement within the continent.

The African Passport, an initiative coined by the African Union (AU) in 2018, proposes to remove restrictions on Africans’ ability to travel, work and live within the continent.

It seeks to transform “restrictive laws and promote visa-free travel to enhance the movement of all African citizens in all African countries”.

Speaking Tuesday during the official unveilling of his candidature at State House Nairobi, Raila Odinga said that if elected, he would work towards actualising the proposal.

“My friend Aliko Dangote says that for him to travel across the continent he needs 35 visas. His French competitor does not need a visa to travel with French passport in Africa, what a shame,” Odinga said.

“In Europe you only need a schengen visa and you can travel across the entire Europe without a problem, we will also ensure that we reach a stage where we can issue AU visa and allow people travel across the continent without a problem.”

Intra-African trade

Odinga further pledged to foster Intra-African trade and airspace reforms to encourage connectivity.

He added that Africa needs to ensure it trades with itself adding that the intra-African trade currently stands at 15 per cent only.

Odinga pointed out that the African continent is wasting time and resources seeking markets oversees only to suffer exploitation.

“We need to adress the constraining factors including non-tariff barriers [which have been] imposed by other African countries against the good of other countries and more importantly the issue of infrastructure,” Odinga said.

In regards to airtravel reforms, Odinga noted that he would also push for the review of the current policies to make airtravel affordable and easy for Africans.

He added that the African continent needs to have a continental air transport coordination framework to make it easier to travel across African skies.

People-centred AU

If elected as the AUC Chairperson Odinga said he will make the organ more “people-centered” and advocate for the interests of African people.

Odinga said he will work with African leaders to ensure that the Africans benefit from the fruits of AU.

He vowed to serve the “interests of the vast voiceless majority of Africans” once in Addis Aababa noting that “African people should feel the AU in their lives”.

“Excellencies, if elected chairman, I propose to utilize the transition period to critically analyze the existing proposals for reforms and building capacity of the AU Commission,” he said.

“The ultimate aim is to follow up on the implementation of the reports so far formulated.”

Further, Odinga said that throughout his leadership and service to the public, he has noted the significance of defining strategic goals and appreciating the influence of political dynamics on the outcomes of these goals.

Kenya’s AUC nominee said that decision-making must be backed by a balance between policy and geopolitics.

“I plan to work with you, Excellencies to integrate this continent. We are one people who, unfortunately, are trying too hard to separate from each other,” he said.

Odinga said his selection to be Kenya’s candidate “is not about one man’s ambition, but an African’s journey to serve the mother land”.

He added that if elected he plans to constitute his “Cabinet” with a continental outlook.

Key regional leaders including Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir graced the event.

Other leaders present included Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca of Burundi. Rwanda’s Paul Kagame sent a representative.

Tanzania’s retired leader Jakaya Kikwete, Nigeria’s Oluṣẹgun Ọbasanjọ as well as Nairobi-based diplomats also attemded the event.

