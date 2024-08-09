Pupil among 8 injured in Karatina’s Nane Nane protest contesting Ruto’s Cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 9 — Eight people among them a pupil are admitted at Karatina Level IV Hospital with gun wounds sustained from Thursday’s Nane Nane protest in Nyeri’s Karatina town.

Those admitted include two victims in critical condition. The two had gun wounds on the abdomen and the chest.

The rest of the victims sustained gub shots on the legs after police allegedly used live bullets to quell the protests.

Nyeri County Director of Medical Services Dr Nelson Muriu said the Department of Health had mobilised medics to attend to the patients in theatre.

“It’s true we have eight patients brought in with gun wounds one of them has [been] shot in the abdomen and the other in the chest,” he said adding the patients were in critical condition and under operation in theatre.

“The rest have gun wounds in the legs and we are treating them,” Muiru explained.

Business came to a standstill in Karatina, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s hometown, after the protestors stormed the town centre in the afternoon contesting President William Ruto’s choice of Cabinet.

ODM in Cabinet

The move came hours after President Ruto witnessed the swearing in of nineteen Cabinet Secretaries including four high-ranking members of the opposition ODM party.

Protestors also decried the high cost of living.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ensuing chaos saw the Nyeri-Nairobi highway blocked as police battled protestors.

The protest in Nyeri came amid calm in most parts on the country except Nairobi where the police made most of at least 200 protest-related arrests.

Police barricaded major entances into the capital in a plan to thwart the planned storming of a key government installation in Nairobi.

Later in the night, police stormed the Muthaiga home of businessman Jimi Wanjigi accussed of supporting te protest.

The police insisted that the protest was illegal since organisers made no notification in line with requirements of the Public Order Act.

About The Author