Pedestrians waiting to cross the deadly Thika Super highway at the High point area in Juja town/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Public views soght on proposed tolling of key roads

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – Motorists plying Thika Road, Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit, Dongo Kundu Bypass are set to start paying toll fees should a new policy by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is approved.

The Authority stated on Tuesday that the discussions were already underway to introduce the Road Tolling Policy on several roadways.

According to KeNHA, if the proposal is accepted, drivers using the Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road will also be required to pay toll rates.

KeNHA stated that to guarantee that all perspectives are heard and to encourage transparency and inclusion throughout the process, public participation will take place at every stage.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority appreciates the ongoing discussion around the development of a Road Tolling Policy. The Authority assures the public that this Policy will be developed with extensive public participation to ensure that all voices are heard. Once the Policy is finalized, it will guide which roads will be tolled.,” the authority said.

The tolling of the major highways was part of KeNHA 2023-27 Strategic Plan already in force.

