The PS said besides clearing the backlog triggered by a court injunction on Maisha Card last year, the new equipment will meet the rising demand for new and duplicate IDs/Department of Citizen Services

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Bitok rules out mandatory Maisha Card registration

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Immigrations Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has ruled out mandatory Maisha Card registration.

He said the government is banking on superior features to drive voluntary uptake.

The State was in the process of phasing out old IDs explaining that any new applicants receive the new chip-enabled Maisha Card.

The Maisha Namba rollout was blocked in December when the High Court ruled that without a data protection impact assessment it does not comply with Kenya’s Data Protection Act.

The ID card includes an electronic chip storing the bearer’s biometric and biographic data, and is intended to be used for access to a wide variety of public services.

For months, however, concerns had been raised by Kenyans over the inclusion of an expiry date on the new digital IDs.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

