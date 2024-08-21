Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecution seeks 14 days to detain 5 officers on duty implicated in Kware killer escape

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The prosecution is seeking fourteen days to detain five Gigiri police officers on duty when the suspect in serial Kware murders fled with 12 others.

According to the application, the five are being investigated for allegedly aiding the escape of the prisoners.

During this period, the prosecution stated that evidence will be gathered to establish the officers’ roles in the incident.

“The respondents were arrested after the escape of 13 remandees who were in custody for various offenses,” the application stated.

The prosecution also noted that other accomplices remain at large, and the detained officers are ready to assist in locating and apprehending them.

The prosecution requested that the five be detained at Spring Valley Police Station, Runda Police Station, and Parklands Police Station during the 14-day investigation period.

The police officers were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the escape of the remandees.

A police report revealed that the escape was only discovered during breakfast time at dawn.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering the officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station,” acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said as he led top police chiefs, including Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, to the scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night, including the Gigiri Subcounty police commander, OCS, duty officer, station guards, and report office personnel,” he told reporters.

Investigations show that the inmates cut a wire mesh that formed part of the cell’s security and scaled a perimeter wall before escaping.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Police seek more time to detain Nakuru serial killer

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 21 – A suspected serial killer believed to have murdered three women and a girl was presented before a Molo court...

3 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Jomo Kenyatta, father of the nation? Kenya’s first president built up a myth which masked his faults

Kenyatta is generally typecast as the “father of the nation”, guiding the newly independent Kenya onto the path of independence and development. It is...

3 hours ago

EDUCATION

MPs root for consolidation of bursaries to seal gaps in new funding model

The proposed reforms seek to consolidate the Higher Education and Loans Board (HELB) and all funds including scholarships and bursaries issued by Governors and...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to ensure transparent recruitment of commissioners to vacant posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The government will ensure a transparent recruitment of commissioners for the positions that are due to become vacant in...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AG Oduor makes maiden visit to State Law Office

Oduor, who is the first woman to hold this esteemed position, was accompanied by Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, as she engaged with Heads of...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Businessman Wanjigi freed on Sh10mn personal bond

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been granted a Sh10 million personal bond pending a ruling on plea deferment set for...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police chiefs among 8 arrested over ‘escape’ of Kware serial killer from Gigiri Police Station

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Top police chiefs are among eight arrested in connection with the escape of a serial killer from Gigiri Police...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt pending bills surge by Sh29bn amid payment delays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The National Government’s pending bills rose by Sh29 billion to Sh516.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, highlighting financial...

23 hours ago