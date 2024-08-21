Prosecution seeks 14 days to detain 5 officers on duty implicated in Kware killer escape

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The prosecution is seeking fourteen days to detain five Gigiri police officers on duty when the suspect in serial Kware murders fled with 12 others.

According to the application, the five are being investigated for allegedly aiding the escape of the prisoners.

During this period, the prosecution stated that evidence will be gathered to establish the officers’ roles in the incident.

“The respondents were arrested after the escape of 13 remandees who were in custody for various offenses,” the application stated.

The prosecution also noted that other accomplices remain at large, and the detained officers are ready to assist in locating and apprehending them.

The prosecution requested that the five be detained at Spring Valley Police Station, Runda Police Station, and Parklands Police Station during the 14-day investigation period.

The police officers were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the escape of the remandees.

A police report revealed that the escape was only discovered during breakfast time at dawn.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering the officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station,” acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said as he led top police chiefs, including Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, to the scene.

“I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night, including the Gigiri Subcounty police commander, OCS, duty officer, station guards, and report office personnel,” he told reporters.

Investigations show that the inmates cut a wire mesh that formed part of the cell’s security and scaled a perimeter wall before escaping.

