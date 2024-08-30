Property of unknown value destroyed in Othaya Boys High School unrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 — Significant damage was reported at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri on Thursday night following a student strike.

Police say the unrest began when students refused to go to their dormitories after supper.

The situation quickly escalated, leading to extensive damage to school property.

“Police officers from Othaya Police station and DCI agents rushed to the school and established that the said students had caused alot of damage,”read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The inspection revealed that the damage included broken glass windows in classrooms and destroyed equipment in the physics and chemistry laboratories.

The school’s main gate was also heavily damaged.

In response to the unrest, all students have been suspended until further notice.

