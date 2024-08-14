Connect with us

August 10, 2024 | Governor Johnson Sakaja addressed traders at Nairobi's Toi market/City Hall

CITY HALL

Procurement for Toi market perimeter wall underway: City Hall

Governor Sakaja's commitment to fortify the market with a perimeter wall in a bid to enhance security by keeping off arsonists.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 — Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Markets and Trade, Jane Wangui, has confirmed that the procurement process for the construction of a perimeter wall at the Toi Market is underway.

Wangui said works would commence as soon as the process is completed in a follow up to Governor Johnson Sakaja’s commitment on Saturday.

Speaking during a tour of the market on Tuesday, Wangui emphasized Governor Sakaja’s commitment to fortify the market with a perimeter wall in a bid to enhance security by keeping off arsonists.

“I want to confirm to the traders that, as the Governor promised, he will deliver the perimeter wall to curb insecurity in the market,” Wangui stated.

In addition to addressing the security concerns, Wangui reiterated that the three-month waiver on market charges for traders, as directed by the Governor, is now in effect.

She noted the initiative seeks to help traders recover from losses as they work to rebuild their businesses.

“I am happy to see that the traders have equally distributed the iron sheets donated by the Governor among those affected,” Wangui added.

During her visit, Wangui also confirmed that a fire engine has been stationed within the locality to respond promptly to any fire incidents.

She further announced that plans are in progress to construct a modern market, with Sh100 million already allocated for the project.

“We have the Kahawa West Market, which is currently 14 per cent complete, and this week we shall break ground for Karen Market. We want to assure the Toi Market traders that plans are underway to build a modern market here as well,” she said.

The visit was part of Wangui’s efforts to oversee the implementation of the Governor’s directives and ensure that the traders’ needs are met.

