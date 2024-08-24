President Ruto’s broad-based govt good for new friendship, including opposition: Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has praised President William Ruto for opening up the country through the broad-based Government, allowing communities to seek friendship with others -including those in opposition- in building national unity.

Speaking during the Maa Community 25th Interministries Union prayers at Inkinyie Primary and Junior Secondary School grounds in Kajiado Central, Kajiado County, Mr Gachagua said President William Ruto reconstituted an inclusive government to show the importance of working even with opponents in elections for the good of the nation.

“The President has done well in opening up Kenya for talks, allowing us to seek friendship from across the country. Next week, he will be in Nyanza region, seeking friendship. That is the way to go,” the Deputy President said.

He said some people in the country, have attacked him in the past in his pursuit of unity of Mt Kenya.

“Some people misunderstood my call for unity in the Mt Kenya Region. How can you unite Kenya before uniting the community? How can I ask the Maa to unite when I have not done the same with my people? For us to get national cohesion, and for the country to be one, all communities must come together first, then we have one nation,” he said.

Gachagua said he will continue seeking and strengthening traditional friendship between the Mt Kenya communities and the Maa as part of the initiative of building a strong Kenya.

The deputy president said Kajiado, a county that is run by leaders from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance and the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, has proven that political differences must not define the people, adding that that they speak as one, they will be respected at the national level.

He asked the Maa Community to remain united behind their leaders irrespective of their political affiliation in pursuit of development.

He also urged them to respect their leaders.

“Let nobody mislead you to disrespect your leaders. Do not insult them. When they come to the national level they will be respected because they come from a united community. I am very happy that you have put political differences aside and united behind your leaders. Your relevance in the national discourse will be informed by your unity as a community,” he said.

The Deputy President assured the people of Kajiado that they will not miss out on development and the Ruto Administration will continue working with leadership of the region.

“This is your Government. You will not be in trouble as long as the President is in charge. During the drought, I worked with Governor Joseph Lenku and we ensured nobody died out of famine. No work will stagnate. The road from Illast to Rombo will be completed as the President promised. It will be built. The road will open up the area up to Taveta to ease movement,” he said.

The Deputy President was responding to comments of leaders, who raised concerns over impassable roads.

The Deputy President said the peace between and among the communities in Kajiado County is good for development adding that investor confidence increases with stability.

The Interministries Prayers Conference brings together the Maasai, Samburu, Ilchamus and other communities that identify as Maa Community.

He was accompanied by Governor Joseph Ole Lenku, Deputy Governor Martine Moshisho, Senator Samuel Seki, Kajiado South MP Hon Samuel Parashina, Hon Onesmus Ngogoyo of Kajiado North, Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko and Dalalekutuk MCA John Loisa, among other leaders.

