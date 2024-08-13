Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges leaders against broad-based govt to prioritize uniting Kenyans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – President William Ruto has urged leaders against his newly reconstituted broad-based government to join in uniting Kenyans.

The head of state who spoke during his three-day tour of Kisii region called on leaders opposed to his administration to shun personal interests and thoughts revolving around political formation and instead join in in bringing the country together.

“I am asking those leaders who are yet to turn around and believe that there is value in unity and working together as the people of Kenya that this is a greater calling than individualism,” he said.

He asserted that the time had come for all Kenyans to close political ranks and endeavor to achieve a common goal of developing the nation.

His sentiments come on the heals of a growing rift in the Azimio coalition with some members of the opposition outfit fingering the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) for agreeing to work with Ruto in what the president has termed as an ‘Alliance of Rivals’.

President Ruto had on July 19 announced a new list of his cabinet nominees, who were sworn in on August 8 which included four senior members of the ODM party.

The appointments of John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development) have sparked discontent within the opposition outfit.

This has continued to attract backlash with some Azimio affiliate parties dropping off. Earlier, Nark-Kenya had written to the coalition’s leadership announcing its withdrawal from the formation.

This was preceded by yet another announcement by DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa who disclosed his party’s intentions to withdraw from the coalition citing betrayal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite the backlash, President Ruto has defended his decision, describing it as a move that will “turbocharge” Kenya’s development.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met forecasts intermittent cold weather

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has predicted that intermittent cold and cloudy conditions will affect several parts of the country...

29 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court sets aside its orders barring issuance of Maisha Card

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The High Court has overturned an order halting the roll out of Maisha Card following an appeal by the...

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS refutes claims of mining activities at Tsavo National Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has denied allegations of mining activities taking place in Tsavo East National Park. This...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya starvation cult leader pleads not guilty

The leader of a Kenyan cult who allegedly encouraged over 400 followers to starve themselves to death has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, in...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Kwanza, ODM have no coalition agreement: President Ruto

KISII, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement have not entered into a coalition agreement but have agreed...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS calls for harmonised coexistence between humans, elephants

According to KWS Director General Erustus Kanga, elephants play a critical role in Kenya’s ecosystem and national heritage.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary takes lead in prisons decongestion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Judiciary has taken the lead in spearheading critical reforms in the criminal justice system to stem overcrowding in...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Communications Expert Laban-Cliff Onserio Joins National Defence University Kenya for Advanced Crisis Management Studies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Laban-Cliff Onserio, a communications expert and journalist, has been admitted to the prestigious National Defence University Kenya (NDU-K) to...

21 hours ago