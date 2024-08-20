President Ruto urges AG Oduor to work with justice sector agencies

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – President William Ruto has urged Attorney General Dorcas Oduor to work with justice sector agencies to ensure timely dispensation of justice.

Speaking following her swearing in at State House Nairobi, he head of state indicated that her getting the job was not just about being a woman, but because of her competence.

The President insisted that he was confident of her ability to do the job diligently and to deliver as expected.

“I am very confident and clear that you will not only make us as a country proud but also you will demonstrate what has always been said that what a man can do, maybe a woman can do better. Many people will be watching,” he stated.

He urged her to make sure the representation of government and the people is timely and appropriate.

“It is very important Madam Attorney General that you work with all the other agencies to make sure that responsibility and legal representation to the government and people of Kenya is timely, robust and appropriate.”

Oduor will be the first woman Attorney General in Kenya.

