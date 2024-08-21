Connect with us

Raila Odinga is Kenya's candidate for AUC Chairmanship/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to launch Raila’s candidacy for AUC top post next Tuesday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 — President William Ruto is set to formally launch the candidacy of Azimio leader Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairman post.

This announcement was made by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who emphasized the significance of this move on both national and continental levels.

Mudavadi highlighted that President Ruto will spearhead a campaign to secure the influential position for Odinga, citing the former Prime Minister’s extensive experience and comprehensive manifesto.

“It is programmed that next week on the 27th of August, President Ruto will be formally launching the candidacy of the Kenyan candidate in the name of Raila Odinga,” he stated.

According to Musalia, Odinga’s manifesto, which focuses on key issues such as climate action, infrastructure development, and youth inclusion, is expected to resonate with many African leaders.

Mudavadi expressed confidence in Kenya’s chances of securing the post, which is scheduled for election in February 2025.

Last month, Kenya officially submitted Odinga’s nomination to contest for the AUC chairmanship.

The nomination was presented by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei to the Eastern Region Dean Dharmraj Busgeeth, Ambassador of Mauritius, alongside Odinga’s strategists.

Copies of the nomination were also handed to African Union Legal Counsel Hajer Gueldich.

Kenya settled on theformer Prime Minister as its nominee for the race to succeed Moussa Faki who has held the position since March 2017.

Kenya has since received endorsement from a number of countries including Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Algeria.

Odinga is competing against a number of candidates from the Eastern Africa bloc including Djibouti’s Foreign Affairs minister Mahmoud Youssouf, Somalia’s former deputy prime minister and current member of the Federal Parliament, Fawzia Yusuf, and Seychelles’ former Vice President Vincent Meriton for the continental post.

