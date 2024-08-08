Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

July 5, 2024 | President William Ruto holds a press briefing at Sate House, Nairobi/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says ‘alliance of rivals’ in new Cabinet to unlock long-denied opportunities

President Ruto stated that Kenyans are united in a bid to ensure the whole country succeeds

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President William Ruto now says the ‘alliance of rivals’ formed by incorporating members of the opposition in his revamped Cabinet will unlock long-denied opportunities to spur national prosperity.

The head of state who was speaking during the swearing-in of the reconstituted cabinet in State House Nairobi asserted that it is now clear that Kenyans are united in a bid to ensure the whole country succeeds.

”I am persuaded that this moment in the life of our nation calls on us to build a strong team of rivals to give our transformation agenda the best chance of success and to enhance inclusivity in our national government,”

“With the formation of this broad-based government that brings together former political rivals into one selfless patriotic team, we will unlock the potential of our country that has long been denied us by factional and sectarian competition,”.

President Ruto had on July 19 announced his new cabinet nominees that included four senior members of the ODM party, a move that sparked a disconnect within the opposition outfit.

They include John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development).

The head of state has however defended that move as the phase of Kenya that will turbocharge the country’s development. 

Earlier, Ruto emphasized that the current moment is ideal for unity and collaboration.

He assured that the support from opposition members would strengthen his administration’s ability to advance the national development agenda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Courts to remain open amid ‘Nane Nane’ protests

To uphold the Constitution, the Judiciary Leadership Team has resolved that courts will remain open

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Under-Secretary for Human Rights condemns heavy-handed approach to protests

Concluding his working trip to Kenya on Wednesday, Uzra Zeya, urged Kenyan security forces to exercise restraint while dealing with protestors going forward and...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Kahariri hosts UK Army Commander Gen Walker at MoD

The two discussed Kenya-UK bilateral cooperation in security, with a key focus on counter-terrorism efforts, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) stated.

23 hours ago

business

CBK prints 2024 series banknotes with updated security features

The notes bear signatures of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge and the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury Chris Kiptoo.

24 hours ago

Africa

Kenya to face Djibouti, Mauritius and Madagascar in AUC race

Raila, who is Kenya's Candidate, will face off Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as well as Anil Kumarsingh Gayan from Mauritius and...

1 day ago

County News

Nairobi South MCA issues demands following temporary evacuation of Mariguini residents

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6- Nairobi South Member of County Assembly Waithera Chege has issued a 9-point list of demands to the government to be...

2 days ago

crime

Kiambu police arrest 6 robbery suspects aged 22-27, confiscate toy guns

Security agents recovered two toy pistols from the suspects.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya issues revised advisory on anti-immigrant protests in UK

Kenya's High Commission in UK said the spiraling of the chaos across multiple cities informed the cautionary statement.

2 days ago